$33,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2016 Dodge Durango
2016 Dodge Durango
Limited
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
29,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8604893
- Stock #: CD99681A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 29,072 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier
2ND ROW FOLD & TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BURNISHED BRONZE
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
BRASS MONKEY APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Body-Colour Sill Moulding Wheels: 20" x 8" Burnished Bronze Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Shark Fin Antenna Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Wheel Lip Moulding Gloss ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3