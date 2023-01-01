$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT Cruise Control!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
- Listing ID: 10497978
- Stock #: BP2397C
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR309233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,153 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT $16,995 Plus Tax 3.6 L, 6 Cyl, VIN#: 2C4RDGBG1GR309233 142,153 Km, FWD, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Cruise Control, ECON Mode & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!
