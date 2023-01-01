Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,153 KM

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Cruise Control!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Cruise Control!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497978
  • Stock #: BP2397C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR309233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,153 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT $16,995 Plus Tax 3.6 L, 6 Cyl, VIN#: 2C4RDGBG1GR309233 142,153 Km, FWD, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Cruise Control, ECON Mode & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

