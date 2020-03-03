Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$15,582

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4767912
  • Stock #: 394334
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR394334
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

AMAZING CONDITION



Stow N' Go 3rd Row Seats

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

CD Player

Auxiliary Input

3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

