715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege .*Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Grand Caravan Crew, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, billet silver metallic clearcoat, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Driver Convenience Group, Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronics Convenience Group, Front Bucket Seats, Front Courtesy/Map Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garmin Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Input Jack, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Light & Storage Group, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror, Power Convenience Group I, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 29K Crew, Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Rear air conditioning, Rear Dome Lamp, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote USB Port, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Right Power Sliding Door, Roof rack, Single DVD Entertainment Group, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.*This Grand Caravan Crew has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge Crew Grand Caravan Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.
