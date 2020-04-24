Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - DVD, Rem Start, Pwr Sliding Doors, Pwr Lft Gate

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - DVD, Rem Start, Pwr Sliding Doors, Pwr Lft Gate

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,256KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4914555
  • Stock #: 20-440A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1GR216533
Exterior Colour
Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege .*Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Grand Caravan Crew, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, billet silver metallic clearcoat, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Driver Convenience Group, Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronics Convenience Group, Front Bucket Seats, Front Courtesy/Map Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garmin Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Input Jack, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Light & Storage Group, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror, Power Convenience Group I, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 29K Crew, Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Rear air conditioning, Rear Dome Lamp, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote USB Port, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Right Power Sliding Door, Roof rack, Single DVD Entertainment Group, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.*This Grand Caravan Crew has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge Crew Grand Caravan Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Billet Silver Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy/Map Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror
  • LIGHT & STORAGE GROUP -inc: Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps Overhead Storage Bins Single Rear Overhead Console System
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
  • RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Garmin Navigation For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 6.5" Touchscreen ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

