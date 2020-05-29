Menu
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5170601
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR183128
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl (Black)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

$10,999
No Extra Fees
With warranty
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 361 6889
306 270 0522
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ABS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Steel Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Knee Air Bag
Rear Head Air Bag
Stability Control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Front Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Windows
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Multi-Zone A/C
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Fourth Passenger Door
Engine Immobilizer
Third Passenger Door
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cruise Control
3rd Row Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 4 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Black bodyside mouldings
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • Sliding Rear Doors
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • 6049# Gvwr
  • Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
  • Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

