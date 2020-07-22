Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,015 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Heated Seats, Rear A/C, Stow & Go Seating, New Tires

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Heated Seats, Rear A/C, Stow & Go Seating, New Tires

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  5639829
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5639829
  Stock #: 2965B
  VIN: 2C4RDGDGXGR240779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 95,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Grand Caravan Crew, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, New Tires, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Cloth Bucket Seats, Driver Convenience Group, Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronics Convenience Group, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Courtesy/Map Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29K Crew, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, Rear air conditioning, Rear Dome Lamp, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Roof rack, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control.This Grand Caravan Crew has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge Crew Grand Caravan Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy/Map Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 6.5" Touchscreen ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

