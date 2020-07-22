+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Grand Caravan Crew, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, New Tires, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Cloth Bucket Seats, Driver Convenience Group, Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronics Convenience Group, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Courtesy/Map Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29K Crew, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, Rear air conditioning, Rear Dome Lamp, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Roof rack, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control.This Grand Caravan Crew has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge Crew Grand Caravan Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.
