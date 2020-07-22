Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Compact Spare Tire Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy/Map Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 6.5" Touchscreen ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB ...

