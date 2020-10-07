Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package is a perfect addition to any home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Chrome Grille
Black bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Cloth Bucket Seats
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Full Cloth Headliner
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Sliding Rear Doors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets