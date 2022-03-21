$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP
Location
O'Brians Automotive
815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4
306-955-5626
- Listing ID: 8750645
- Stock #: 15716A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR327203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package is sure to sell fast. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
