6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2016 Dodge Journey

133,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 133,500 KM

6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
RADIO: 8.4 NAVIGATION
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Radio: 8.4 Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera SiriusXM Travel Link (sub...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2016 Dodge Journey