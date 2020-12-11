2016 Dodge Journey

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This Dodge Journey SXT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Journey SXT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Transmission: Automatic
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Full Cloth Headliner
Black Side Roof Rails
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
4.28 Axle Ratio
Carpet Floor Trim
Remote USB Port
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding