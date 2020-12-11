2016 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Transmission: Automatic Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Exterior Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Tip Start 160 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Full Cloth Headliner Black Side Roof Rails Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder 4.28 Axle Ratio Carpet Floor Trim Remote USB Port Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 77 L Fuel Tank 1003# Maximum Payload 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs) Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Dodge Performance Body Colour Fascias Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 4.3 Touchscreen Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.