$15,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2016 Dodge Journey
2016 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
94,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8238999
- Stock #: F3013A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 94,349 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SE Plus, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/CD
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Easy Entry Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SE PLUS -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob LED Taillamps Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Power Heated Manual Fold Mirrors Sunscreen Glass Leather-Wrap...
SAFE & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Passenger Assist Handles SiriusXM Satellite Radio Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3