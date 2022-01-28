2016 Dodge Journey

$15,800 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 3 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 94,349 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Knee Air Bag Pitch Black HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS RADIO: 8.4" TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/CD FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Easy Entry Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SE PLUS -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob LED Taillamps Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Power Heated Manual Fold Mirrors Sunscreen Glass Leather-Wrap... SAFE & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Passenger Assist Handles SiriusXM Satellite Radio Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front...

