$11,800+ tax & licensing
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2016 Dodge Journey
Limited
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
199,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8494308
- Stock #: F6930A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 199,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Limited, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS W/PASS STORAGE -inc: Front Passenger In-Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Seat
Requires Subscription
6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Universal Garage Door Opener
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Easy Entry Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28L LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 4-...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3