$19,800+ tax & licensing
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
154,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8822195
- Stock #: F4012A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr Crossroad, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
