Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

134,858 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 8990434
  2. 8990434
  3. 8990434
  4. 8990434
  5. 8990434
  6. 8990434
  7. 8990434
  8. 8990434
  9. 8990434
  10. 8990434
  11. 8990434
  12. 8990434
  13. 8990434
  14. 8990434
  15. 8990434
  16. 8990434
  17. 8990434
  18. 8990434
  19. 8990434
  20. 8990434
  21. 8990434
  22. 8990434
  23. 8990434
  24. 8990434
  25. 8990434
  26. 8990434
  27. 8990434
  28. 8990434
  29. 8990434
  30. 8990434
  31. 8990434
  32. 8990434
  33. 8990434
  34. 8990434
  35. 8990434
  36. 8990434
  37. 8990434
  38. 8990434
  39. 8990434
Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

134,858KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8990434
  • Stock #: F5123B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (TWV)
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2018 Jeep Renegade T...
 55,384 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 128,514 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Limite...
 67,094 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory