2016 Fiat 500

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,421KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4879920
  • Stock #: F1816
  • VIN: ZFBCFYDT1GP342186
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 FIAT 500X! A comfortable ride in a go-anywhere vehicle! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: heated door mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

