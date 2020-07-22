2016 Fiat 500

+ taxes & licensing
306-491-7275
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The 2016 Fiat 500X offers many of the strengths of the quickly expanding subcompact crossover segment, including nimble driving manners, decent interior space and thrifty fuel economy, and does it with some Italian flair. It's worth checking out if you're interested in a pint-sized SUV.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
