2016 Fiat 500

107,861 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

X Lounge AWD!! HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL!! REMOTE START!! NAVIGATION!! BACKUP CAMERA!!

X Lounge AWD!! HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL!! REMOTE START!! NAVIGATION!! BACKUP CAMERA!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5537232
  • Stock #: PP700
  • VIN: ZFBCFYDT9GP344574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP700
  • Mileage 107,861 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Fiat 500X offers many of the strengths of the quickly expanding subcompact crossover segment, including nimble driving manners, decent interior space and thrifty fuel economy, and does it with some Italian flair. It's worth checking out if you're interested in a pint-sized SUV.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

