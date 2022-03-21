2016 Fiat 500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8930047

Stock #: F4616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat)

Interior Colour Black/Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Quick Order Package 27A BIANCO GELATO (WHITE CLEAR COAT) BLACK/GRAY CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: Front Center Sliding Armrest Remote Start System

