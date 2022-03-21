$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2016 Fiat 500
X Pop
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8930047
- Stock #: F4616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat)
- Interior Colour Black/Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
500X POP FWD 2.4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Quick Order Package 27A
BIANCO GELATO (WHITE CLEAR COAT)
BLACK/GRAY CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: Front Center Sliding Armrest Remote Start System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
