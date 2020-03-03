Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Edge

SEL Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Navigation!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Navigation!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 4712586
  2. 4712586
  3. 4712586
  4. 4712586
  5. 4712586
  6. 4712586
  7. 4712586
  8. 4712586
  9. 4712586
  10. 4712586
  11. 4712586
  12. 4712586
  13. 4712586
  14. 4712586
  15. 4712586
  16. 4712586
  17. 4712586
  18. 4712586
  19. 4712586
  20. 4712586
  21. 4712586
  22. 4712586
  23. 4712586
  24. 4712586
  25. 4712586
  26. 4712586
  27. 4712586
  28. 4712586
  29. 4712586
  30. 4712586
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,888KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4712586
  • Stock #: PA1162
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98GBC54685
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2016 Ford Edge SEL! It has a 2.0L 4Cyl Engine AWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Automatic Headlights! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! USB Port! Heated Seats! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Navigation! Sun Roof! 12-V Power Outlet! Cruise Control! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2010 Dodge Journey R...
 225,676 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2009 Chrysler Town &...
 254,093 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 17,390 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Send A Message