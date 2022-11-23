Menu
2016 Ford Edge

160,070 KM

Details Description Features

$20,865

+ tax & licensing
$20,865

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,865

+ taxes & licensing

160,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9380296
  • Stock #: C54634
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J92GBC54634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,070 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Power Liftgate

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Tow Package

Heated Mirrors

18" Alloy Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

GPS Navigation

Cruise Control

Universal Garage Door Opener

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



All Wheel Drive

2.0L - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine

245hp/ 275 lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800

