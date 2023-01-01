$15,892+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE FWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - HEATED SEATS
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
142,592KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10075848
- Stock #: B07160
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX8GUB01760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford SYNC Enhanced Voice Recognition System
4.2" Colour LCD Screen
911 Assist
AppLink and 1 Smart-Charging USB Port
17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
1.6L - 4 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
178hp/ 184lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
