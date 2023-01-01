Menu
2016 Ford Escape

142,592 KM

Details

$15,892

+ tax & licensing
$15,892

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE FWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - HEATED SEATS

2016 Ford Escape

SE FWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$15,892

+ taxes & licensing

142,592KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10075848
  • Stock #: B07160
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX8GUB01760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipment Group 101A

Ford SYNC Enhanced Voice Recognition System
4.2" Colour LCD Screen
911 Assist
AppLink and 1 Smart-Charging USB Port
17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels


Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

1.6L - 4 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
178hp/ 184lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

