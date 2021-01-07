+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape SE $15995 Plus Tax
1.6L 4CYL 148,273km AWD,Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth,& More Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3