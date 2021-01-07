Menu
2016 Ford Escape

148,273 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

AWD, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MORE

2016 Ford Escape

AWD, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6499620
  • Stock #: BP1170C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5GUB77456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,273 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Escape SE $15995 Plus Tax
1.6L 4CYL 148,273km AWD,Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth,& More Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

