306-934-1822
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for a sleek and contemporary, rakish, even daring SUV that asserts a sporty demeanor? This 2016 Ford Escape SE is your right choice. It has 1.6L 4 Cyl with a 6 speed automatic transmission which is really good on gas without compromising the necessary power requires for urban cruising. It also has Power door locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Heated front seats! Automatic headlights! Fog lamps! Bluetooth! Cruise control! Steering wheel audio control! Traction control! Back up camera! A/C! Hands free calling! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
