Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

129,440 KM

Details Description Features

$23,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,891

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium SE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium SE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8183901
  2. 8183901
  3. 8183901
  4. 8183901
  5. 8183901
  6. 8183901
  7. 8183901
  8. 8183901
  9. 8183901
  10. 8183901
  11. 8183901
  12. 8183901
  13. 8183901
  14. 8183901
  15. 8183901
  16. 8183901
  17. 8183901
  18. 8183901
  19. 8183901
  20. 8183901
  21. 8183901
  22. 8183901
Contact Seller

$23,891

+ taxes & licensing

129,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183901
  • Stock #: B01718
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90GUB01718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,440 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Leather Seats

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

GPS Navigation

Hands Free Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming

USB Input

CD Player

Power Hatch

Power Drivers and Passenger Seat

Power Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Passenger Temperature Control

Garage Opener

Fog Lights

Cruise Control

Tilt and Telescopic Wheel

Privacy Glass

Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control

All Wheel Drive

2 Litre - 4 Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 101,500 KM
$21,645 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,816 KM
$23,111 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 215,100 KM
$11,852 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory