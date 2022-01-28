$23,891+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium SE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
129,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8183901
- Stock #: B01718
- VIN: 1FMCU9J90GUB01718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Leather Seats
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
GPS Navigation
Hands Free Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming
USB Input
CD Player
Power Hatch
Power Drivers and Passenger Seat
Power Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Passenger Temperature Control
Garage Opener
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt and Telescopic Wheel
Privacy Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction and Stability Control
All Wheel Drive
2 Litre - 4 Cylinder Engine
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
