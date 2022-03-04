2016 Ford Escape

$22,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 9 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8517839

8517839 Stock #: 15566A

15566A VIN: 1FMCU9G91GUC14648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15566A

Mileage 144,905 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Smart Device Integration Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs) Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 911 Assist Emergency Sos Ford SYNC & Rear View Camera -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

