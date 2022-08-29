$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9162592
- Stock #: BP1958
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX5GUA46477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,973 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Escape SE $20,995 Plus Tax
1.6 L, 4 CYL VIN#: 1FMCU9GX5GUA46477
124,973 Km, 4WD, 6 Speed Automatic, Heated Front Seats, , Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Francis @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.