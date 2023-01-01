Menu
2016 Ford Expedition

87,785 KM

Details Description

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2 OWNER | SK UNIT | REAR DVD

Location

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

  • Listing ID: 9544477
  • Stock #: RF1514A
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT6GEF38319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RF1514A
  • Mileage 87,785 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else. CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more. We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible. Come check us out at 518 51st Street E NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED EVERYONE IS APPROVED -GOOD CREDIT -BAD CREDIT -NO CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED IN 15 MINUTES!!! SASKATCHEWANS LARGEST LUXURY DEALERSHIP! WE SHIP ACROSS CANADA; LOCATION IS NO ISSUE! CALL OUR CREDIT HOTLINE AND GET APPROVED NOW!!! 306 850 9616 TEXT: 306 220 7978 Or Call/Text 306-715-7129 for more Info.

