2016 Ford Expedition
Platinum 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
159,930KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9746182
- Stock #: F50919
- VIN: 1FMJU1MT5GEF50919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Second Row Seats
Moonroof
Premium Sony Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Folding Seats
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Entry Pad
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Running Boards
Roof Rails
Chrome Mirrors Caps
Chrome Door Handles
20" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
4 Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
365hp/ 420lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
