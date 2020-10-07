Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

186,271 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! 4X4!

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! 4X4!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6003633
  • Stock #: P38072
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D85GGA48864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a safe and comfortable SUV for dicey Canadian Winter? This 2016 Ford Explorer XLT is your right choice. It has 3.5L 6 Cyl Engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Power Seats! Leather Seats! Heated Seats! Steering Wheel Audio Control! Back up Camera! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Satellite Radio! Tri Zone Automatic climate Control! CD player! Drive modes! Automatic headlights! Push Start and many more! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

