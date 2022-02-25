Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

75,628 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT- 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, B/U Camera

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT- 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, B/U Camera

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

75,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8299263
  • Stock #: 99576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,628 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Explorer boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints.*This Ford Explorer Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack, smart charging USB ports (2) and SD card reader, Note:, meteorite black centre stack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

