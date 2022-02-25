$37,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT- 4WD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, B/U Camera
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8299263
- Stock #: 99576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 75,628 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Explorer boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints.*This Ford Explorer Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster, 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack, smart charging USB ports (2) and SD card reader, Note:, meteorite black centre stack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.