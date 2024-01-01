Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>SuperCrew 4x4 - 6.5-ft. Box<br><br><br>Technology Package:<br><br>360-Degree Camera w/ Split-View Display<br>Lane-Keeping System<br>Active Park Assist<br><br><br>Twin-Panel Moonroof<br>Luxury Leather Seating<br>Front Multicontour (Massage) Seats w/ Active Motion<br>Cooled Front Seats<br>Heated Front & Rear Seats<br>10-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust<br>Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Flow-Through Centre Console w/ Leather-Trimmed Lid<br>60/40 Split Flip-Up Rear Seat w/ Underseat Storage<br>Overhead Console w/ Storage Bins, Map Lights & Rear Window Controls<br>Push-Button Start<br>8 Colour LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster<br>SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication & Entertainment System<br>8 Touch Screen in Centre Stack w/ Swiping Capability<br>10-Speaker Sony Audio System w/ Subwoofer<br>Single-CD Player<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>911 Assist<br>AppLink<br>Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)<br>12-Volt Powerpoint<br>110-Volt Power Outlet<br>Power Pedals w/ Memory<br>Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column w/ Memory<br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Genuine Figured Eucalyptus Wood Interior Trim Accents<br>Aluminum Appliques on Centre Panel & Console<br>Door-Sill Scuff Plates w/ PLATINUM Lettering<br>Illuminated Entry System<br>Ambient Lighting<br>Power Rear-Sliding Window w/ Defroster<br>Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Function<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Auto-Dimming Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control<br><br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Start System<br>Remote Keyless Entry System<br>Intelligent Access<br>SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad<br>Quad-Beam LED Headlamps w/ Auto High Beams<br>Fog Lamps<br>LED Tail Lamps<br>LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Integrated Cargo Lamp<br>LED Box Lighting<br>Power-Deployable Running Boards<br>Tailgate Step w/ Grab Bar & Tailgate Lift Assist<br>Chrome Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators & LED Spotlights<br>Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers<br>Satin-Finish 3-Bar Style Grille Insert w/ Chrome Accents<br>Tailgate w/ Satin-Finish Applique & PLATINUM Lettering<br>Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles<br>Bright Beltline Mouldings<br>PLATINUM Fender Badges<br>Chrome Exhaust Tip<br>Chrome Front Tow Hooks (x2)<br>20 Polished Aluminum Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Voice-Activated Navigation w/ Pinch-to-Zoom Capability<br>Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist<br>Reverse Sensing System<br>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert<br>Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning w/ Brake Support<br>Tow/Haul & Sport Modes<br>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC) & Curve Control<br>Traction Control<br>Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br>Intelligent Oil Life Monitor<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>4x4<br>Automatic 4WD (2-Speed) w/ Neutral Towing Capability<br>5.0L Ti-VCT - 8 Cylinder Engine<br>SelectShift Automatic Transmission (6-Speed) w/ Progressive Range Select<br>Active Grill Shutter System<br><br><br>Trailer Tow Package:<br><br>4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness<br>Class IV Trailer Hitch<br>Smart Trailer Tow Connector<br>Pro Trailer Backup Assist<br>Trailer Hookup Lamp<br>Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler<br>Upgraded Radiator & Front Stabilizer Bar<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</div>

2016 Ford F-150

161,058 KM

Details Description Features

$35,789

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$35,789

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,058KM
VIN 1FTFW1EFXGFA02468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A02468
  • Mileage 161,058 KM

Vehicle Description

SuperCrew 4x4 - 6.5-ft. Box


Technology Package:

360-Degree Camera w/ Split-View Display
Lane-Keeping System
Active Park Assist


Twin-Panel Moonroof
Luxury Leather Seating
Front Multicontour (Massage) Seats w/ Active Motion
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Front & Rear Seats
10-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Flow-Through Centre Console w/ Leather-Trimmed Lid
60/40 Split Flip-Up Rear Seat w/ Underseat Storage
Overhead Console w/ Storage Bins, Map Lights & Rear Window Controls
Push-Button Start
8" Colour LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster
SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication & Entertainment System
8" Touch Screen in Centre Stack w/ Swiping Capability
10-Speaker Sony Audio System w/ Subwoofer
Single-CD Player
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
911 Assist
AppLink
Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)
12-Volt Powerpoint
110-Volt Power Outlet
Power Pedals w/ Memory
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column w/ Memory
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Genuine Figured Eucalyptus Wood Interior Trim Accents
Aluminum Appliques on Centre Panel & Console
Door-Sill Scuff Plates w/ PLATINUM Lettering
Illuminated Entry System
Ambient Lighting
Power Rear-Sliding Window w/ Defroster
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Function
Power Door Locks
Power Auto-Dimming Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control



Exterior Features:

Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry System
Intelligent Access
SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
Quad-Beam LED Headlamps w/ Auto High Beams
Fog Lamps
LED Tail Lamps
LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Integrated Cargo Lamp
LED Box Lighting
Power-Deployable Running Boards
Tailgate Step w/ Grab Bar & Tailgate Lift Assist
Chrome Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators & LED Spotlights
Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers
Satin-Finish 3-Bar Style Grille Insert w/ Chrome Accents
Tailgate w/ Satin-Finish Applique & PLATINUM Lettering
Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles
Bright Beltline Mouldings
PLATINUM Fender Badges
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Chrome Front Tow Hooks (x2)
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels


Driver's Assistance:

Voice-Activated Navigation w/ Pinch-to-Zoom Capability
Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
Reverse Sensing System
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning w/ Brake Support
Tow/Haul & Sport Modes
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC) & Curve Control
Traction Control
Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Intelligent Oil Life Monitor


Performance Features:

4x4
Automatic 4WD (2-Speed) w/ Neutral Towing Capability
5.0L Ti-VCT - 8 Cylinder Engine
SelectShift Automatic Transmission (6-Speed) w/ Progressive Range Select
Active Grill Shutter System


Trailer Tow Package:

4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Class IV Trailer Hitch
Smart Trailer Tow Connector
Pro Trailer Backup Assist
Trailer Hookup Lamp
Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler
Upgraded Radiator & Front Stabilizer Bar


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 RAM 1500 Sport - 4x4 - NAV - COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ALPINE AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE 132,732 KM $35,207 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE 161,058 KM $35,789 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred - LOW KMS - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - SIRIUSXM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Buick Encore Preferred - LOW KMS - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - SIRIUSXM 101,500 KM $18,789 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,789

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150