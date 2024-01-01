$35,789+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE
2016 Ford F-150
Platinum - 4x4 - NAV - MASSAGE COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - 360 CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$35,789
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,058KM
VIN 1FTFW1EFXGFA02468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A02468
- Mileage 161,058 KM
Vehicle Description
SuperCrew 4x4 - 6.5-ft. Box
Technology Package:
360-Degree Camera w/ Split-View Display
Lane-Keeping System
Active Park Assist
Twin-Panel Moonroof
Luxury Leather Seating
Front Multicontour (Massage) Seats w/ Active Motion
Cooled Front Seats
Heated Front & Rear Seats
10-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Flow-Through Centre Console w/ Leather-Trimmed Lid
60/40 Split Flip-Up Rear Seat w/ Underseat Storage
Overhead Console w/ Storage Bins, Map Lights & Rear Window Controls
Push-Button Start
8" Colour LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster
SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication & Entertainment System
8" Touch Screen in Centre Stack w/ Swiping Capability
10-Speaker Sony Audio System w/ Subwoofer
Single-CD Player
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
911 Assist
AppLink
Smart-Charging USB Ports (x2)
12-Volt Powerpoint
110-Volt Power Outlet
Power Pedals w/ Memory
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column w/ Memory
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Genuine Figured Eucalyptus Wood Interior Trim Accents
Aluminum Appliques on Centre Panel & Console
Door-Sill Scuff Plates w/ PLATINUM Lettering
Illuminated Entry System
Ambient Lighting
Power Rear-Sliding Window w/ Defroster
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Function
Power Door Locks
Power Auto-Dimming Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start System
Remote Keyless Entry System
Intelligent Access
SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
Quad-Beam LED Headlamps w/ Auto High Beams
Fog Lamps
LED Tail Lamps
LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Integrated Cargo Lamp
LED Box Lighting
Power-Deployable Running Boards
Tailgate Step w/ Grab Bar & Tailgate Lift Assist
Chrome Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators & LED Spotlights
Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers
Satin-Finish 3-Bar Style Grille Insert w/ Chrome Accents
Tailgate w/ Satin-Finish Applique & PLATINUM Lettering
Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles
Bright Beltline Mouldings
PLATINUM Fender Badges
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Chrome Front Tow Hooks (x2)
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels
Driver's Assistance:
Voice-Activated Navigation w/ Pinch-to-Zoom Capability
Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
Reverse Sensing System
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning w/ Brake Support
Tow/Haul & Sport Modes
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Sway Control
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control (RSC) & Curve Control
Traction Control
Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Intelligent Oil Life Monitor
Performance Features:
4x4
Automatic 4WD (2-Speed) w/ Neutral Towing Capability
5.0L Ti-VCT - 8 Cylinder Engine
SelectShift Automatic Transmission (6-Speed) w/ Progressive Range Select
Active Grill Shutter System
Trailer Tow Package:
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Class IV Trailer Hitch
Smart Trailer Tow Connector
Pro Trailer Backup Assist
Trailer Hookup Lamp
Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler
Upgraded Radiator & Front Stabilizer Bar
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$35,789
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Ford F-150