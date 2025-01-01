$35,677+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - SUPERCREW - 501A - FX4 - COOLED SEATS - SK TRUCK
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat - SUPERCREW - 501A - FX4 - COOLED SEATS - SK TRUCK
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$35,677
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,888KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF6GKF36716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F36716
- Mileage 147,888 KM
Vehicle Description
SuperCrew w/ 6.5-ft. Box - Meticulously Maintained - SK Truck
This 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew with a 6.5-ft. box is the perfect blend of rugged capability and premium comfort. Locally purchased and owned in Saskatchewan, it has been meticulously maintained and comes loaded with over $8,000 in options. Equipped with the sought-after Equipment Group 501A, youll enjoy advanced features like BLIS with cross-traffic alert, navigation, a 10-speaker Sony premium audio system, power-folding heated mirrors, and more. For those who love adventure, the FX4 Off-Road Package adds an electronic-locking rear axle, skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, hill descent control, and bold FX4 decals. The Lariat Chrome Package further enhances its look with a chrome grille, mirror caps, cab steps, and 20-inch chrome-like PVD wheels. Inside, luxury meets practicality with cooled and heated leather seats, a twin-panel moonroof, ambient lighting, and drivers seat memory settings. Practical touches such as a spray-in bed liner, LED box lighting, tailgate step, and Trailer Tow Package with integrated trailer brake controller make hauling and towing easy. Powered by a strong 5.0L V8 engine paired with 4x4 capability, its ready to handle work, play, or both. Available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection, this Ingot Silver F-150 Lariat is a standout truck built to impress.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Equipment Group 501A
- FX4 Off-Road Package
- Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Twin-Panel Moonroof
- 10-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display w/ AppLink
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Spray-In Bed Liner
- LED Box Lighting
- Tailgate Step
- Trailer Tow Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 20-Inch Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
- 136-Litre Fuel Tank
- 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2016-f150.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2016 Ford F-150