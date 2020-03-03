Menu
2016 Ford F-150

XLT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! 6-Passenger Truck!

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! 6-Passenger Truck!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,524KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4776654
  Stock #: P37710
  VIN: 1FTEW1EF0GKE67747
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT! It has a 5.0L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! 6-Passenger Truck! Automatic Headlights! Sirius XM Option! Traction Control! 12-V Power Outlet! AUX & USB Port! Cruise Control! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Send A Message