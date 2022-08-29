$1+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT -4X4, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Hitch, Pwr Seat
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 134,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2016 Ford F-150 XLT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D SuperCrew, 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, Maroon, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This F-150 XLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford XLT F-150 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.Reviews:* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
