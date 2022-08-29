Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

134,491 KM

Details Description Features

$1

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT -4X4, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Hitch, Pwr Seat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT -4X4, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Hitch, Pwr Seat

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
Sale

$1

+ taxes & licensing

134,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9317629
  • Stock #: 23-051B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2016 Ford F-150 XLT - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D SuperCrew, 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, Maroon, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This F-150 XLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford XLT F-150 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.Reviews:* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2022 Toyota RAV4 LE-...
 20,270 KM
$44,400 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 21,479 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 21,146 KM
$46,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory