Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-250

150,039 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle
12128874

2016 Ford F-250

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1737821000
  2. 1737821000
  3. 1737821000
  4. 1737821000
  5. 1737820999
  6. 1737821000
  7. 1737821000
  8. 1737821000
  9. 1737821001
  10. 1737821000
  11. 1737821000
  12. 1737821001
  13. 1737821000
  14. 1737821000
  15. 1737820999
  16. 1737821000
  17. 1737821000
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,039KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT5GEC65137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,039 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe 125,407 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Dodge Charger 18,952 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 123,927 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-250