2016 Ford F-250

135,721 KM

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW -4WD, V8, Split Bench Seat

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW -4WD, V8, Split Bench Seat

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

135,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9116764
  Stock #: F5957B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 135,721 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD) engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

