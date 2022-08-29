$41,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW -4WD, V8, Split Bench Seat
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$41,800
- Listing ID: 9116764
- Stock #: F5957B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 135,721 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW delivers a 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD) engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
