Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fiesta

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE AUX & USB Port! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE AUX & USB Port! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 5075526
  2. 5075526
  3. 5075526
  4. 5075526
  5. 5075526
  6. 5075526
  7. 5075526
  8. 5075526
  9. 5075526
  10. 5075526
  11. 5075526
  12. 5075526
  13. 5075526
  14. 5075526
  15. 5075526
  16. 5075526
  17. 5075526
  18. 5075526
  19. 5075526
  20. 5075526
  21. 5075526
  22. 5075526
  23. 5075526
  24. 5075526
  25. 5075526
  26. 5075526
  27. 5075526
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,481KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5075526
  • Stock #: PCF37760
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ8GM179634
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2016 Ford Fiesta SE! It has a 1.6L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Automatic Headlights! AUX & USB Port! 12-V Power Outlets! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Ford SYNC! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 76,580 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLT...
 210,548 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 173,862 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory