Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Flex

142,829 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Flex

2016 Ford Flex

limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Flex

limited

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 10002731
  2. 10002731
  3. 10002731
  4. 10002731
  5. 10002731
  6. 10002731
  7. 10002731
  8. 10002731
  9. 10002731
  10. 10002731
  11. 10002731
  12. 10002731
  13. 10002731
  14. 10002731
  15. 10002731
  16. 10002731
  17. 10002731
  18. 10002731
  19. 10002731
  20. 10002731
  21. 10002731
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,829KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002731
  • Stock #: P11002
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D87GBA11002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,829 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2016 Ford Flex limited
 142,829 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT
 304,768 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 133,566 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory