2016 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 1 , 2 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10101882

10101882 Stock #: YP163C

YP163C VIN: 1FADP3F26GL322924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,289 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

