Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

161,289 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE Remote Start! Back-Up Camera!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE Remote Start! Back-Up Camera!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 10101882
  2. 10101882
  3. 10101882
  4. 10101882
  5. 10101882
  6. 10101882
  7. 10101882
  8. 10101882
  9. 10101882
  10. 10101882
  11. 10101882
  12. 10101882
  13. 10101882
  14. 10101882
  15. 10101882
  16. 10101882
  17. 10101882
  18. 10101882
  19. 10101882
  20. 10101882
  21. 10101882
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
161,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10101882
  • Stock #: YP163C
  • VIN: 1FADP3F26GL322924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,289 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Focus SE $12,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 1FADP3F26GL322924 161,289 Km, FWD, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, Bluetooth & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2014 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 151,136 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 102,881 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 69,800 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory