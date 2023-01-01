Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

163,201 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE Back-Up Camera! Cruise Control!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE Back-Up Camera! Cruise Control!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 10354212
  2. 10354212
  3. 10354212
  4. 10354212
  5. 10354212
  6. 10354212
  7. 10354212
  8. 10354212
  9. 10354212
  10. 10354212
  11. 10354212
  12. 10354212
  13. 10354212
  14. 10354212
  15. 10354212
  16. 10354212
  17. 10354212
  18. 10354212
  19. 10354212
  20. 10354212
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354212
  • Stock #: BP2353
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29GL277879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,201 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Focus SE $13,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 Cyl. VIN#: 1FADP3F29GL277879 163,201 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows, Back-Up Camera & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2016 Ford Focus SE B...
 163,201 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax ...
 136,802 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 140,499 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory