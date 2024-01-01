Menu
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2016 Ford Focus

134,572 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus

SE

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,572KM
VIN 1FADP3F29GL342097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2016 Ford Focus