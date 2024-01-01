$13,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
SE
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,572KM
VIN 1FADP3F29GL342097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,572 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
2016 Ford Focus