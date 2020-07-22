+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival! 2016 Ford Focus SE Odometer is 9381 kilometers below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Focus SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT, FWD, Silver, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Standard Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.*This Focus SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Focus 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT Reviews: * Many owners say they appreciate Focus's styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca * Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality that's expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1