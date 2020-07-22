Menu
2016 Ford Focus

76,642 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE- Bluetooth, Alloys, Back Up Camera

2016 Ford Focus

SE- Bluetooth, Alloys, Back Up Camera

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5462273
  Stock #: 19-354B
  VIN: 1FADP3F21GL308364

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,642 KM

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival! 2016 Ford Focus SE Odometer is 9381 kilometers below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Focus SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT, FWD, Silver, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Standard Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.*This Focus SE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SE Focus 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT Reviews: * Many owners say they appreciate Focus's styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca * Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality that's expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

