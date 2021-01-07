Menu
2016 Ford Focus

21,506 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

2016 Ford Focus

SE

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,506KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6431506
  Stock #: 14144A
  VIN: 1FADP3K24GL353627

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 21,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Focus SE is the one! The Ford Focus SE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Focus SE. It is incomparable for the price and quality. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
3.82 Axle Ratio
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, USB input, auxiliary input jack and speed sensitive volume control
Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests, 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD Display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 Smart Charging USB port
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

