2016 Ford Focus
ST - 6 Speed Manual, Leather, Sunroof, 3m
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kona Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,637 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2016 Ford Focus ST - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Focus ST, 4D Hatchback, EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, Blue, Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/6 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Full Leather Recaro Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Focus ST has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford ST Focus EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Manual.Reviews:* Many owners say they appreciate Focus's styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality that's expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
