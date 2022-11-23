$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9441462
- Stock #: BP2102C
- VIN: 1FADP3K26GL327367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,857 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Focus SE $15,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 1FADP3K26GL327367
124,857 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....
Vehicle Features
