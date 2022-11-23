Menu
2016 Ford Focus

124,857 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9441462
  Stock #: BP2102C
  VIN: 1FADP3K26GL327367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,857 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Focus SE $15,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 1FADP3K26GL327367
124,857 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

