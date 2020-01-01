2016 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box 3.07 Axle Ratio Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Display 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Wheels w/Painted Accents 62.5 L Fuel Tank Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

