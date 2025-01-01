2016 Ford Transit

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Low Roof Cargo Van (130-in. Wheelbase) w/ Sliding Passenger Door</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span></span><span>SK Vehicle - Meticulously Maintained</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- Rear Cargo Shelving</span><br><span>- Reverse Sensing System</span><br><span>- Rearview Camera</span><br><span>- Rear Cargo Space Climate Controls</span><br><span>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</span><br><span>- SYNC w/ MyFord</span><br><span>- Bluetooth Connectivity</span><br><span>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio</span><br><span>- USB & AUX Input Jacks</span><br><span>- 110V Power Outlet</span><br><span>- Cruise Control</span><br><span>- Air Conditioning</span><br><span>- Power Doors, Locks & Mirrors</span><br><span>- Tow Hitch</span><br><span>- 3.7L 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br></span><span>Exterior Colour:</span><span> Oxford White<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Pewter Cloth</span><span><br></span><span><br><span>Manufacturers Brochure: </span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2016-transit.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2016-transit.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br><br></span><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></span></div>

2016 Ford Transit

71,406 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Transit

150 Low Roof Cargo Van - SK VEHICLE - REAR SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle
12744864

2016 Ford Transit

150 Low Roof Cargo Van - SK VEHICLE - REAR SENSORS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 12744864
  2. 12744864
  3. 12744864
  4. 12744864
  5. 12744864
  6. 12744864
  7. 12744864
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,406KM
VIN 1FTYE1YM0GKB37827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # B37827
  • Mileage 71,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Roof Cargo Van (130-in. Wheelbase) w/ Sliding Passenger Door

SK Vehicle - Meticulously Maintained

Key Features:

- Rear Cargo Shelving
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Cargo Space Climate Controls
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- SYNC w/ MyFord
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- 110V Power Outlet
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Power Doors, Locks & Mirrors
- Tow Hitch
- 3.7L 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Oxford White
Interior Colour: Pewter Cloth

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2016-transit.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 - AWD - EXECUTIVE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Lexus IS 250 - AWD - EXECUTIVE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE 142,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof Cargo Van - SK VEHICLE - REAR SENSORS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof Cargo Van - SK VEHICLE - REAR SENSORS 71,406 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE - CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Honda Civic LX - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE - CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS 184,000 KM $14,811 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Ford Transit