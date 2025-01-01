$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Transit
150 Low Roof Cargo Van - SK VEHICLE - REAR SENSORS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,406KM
VIN 1FTYE1YM0GKB37827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # B37827
- Mileage 71,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Roof Cargo Van (130-in. Wheelbase) w/ Sliding Passenger Door
SK Vehicle - Meticulously Maintained
Key Features:
- Rear Cargo Shelving
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Cargo Space Climate Controls
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- SYNC w/ MyFord
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- 110V Power Outlet
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Power Doors, Locks & Mirrors
- Tow Hitch
- 3.7L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Oxford White
Interior Colour: Pewter Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2016-transit.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
