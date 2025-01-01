$13,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL w/Single Sliding Door
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL w/Single Sliding Door
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,350KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NM0LS7H79G1277278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # GL5873
- Mileage 214,350 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT 126,367 KM $36,997 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sport LIFT/RIMS/TIRES 219,650 KM $19,997 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX ONLY 37,500 KMS 37,480 KM $21,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2016 Ford Transit Connect