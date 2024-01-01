$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
160,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC9GG365701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39667C
- Mileage 160,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Direct Injection, Active Fuel Management and Variable Valve Timing technologies make GMC engines more powerful and more efficient than ever. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 160,412 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim is packed with the best features available. It receives larger aluminum wheels, leather heated seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen with Intellilink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, power adjustable pedals, a remote engine start system, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate and rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2016 GMC Sierra 1500