Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

53,278 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - All Terrain, Htd Seats, Rem Start, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - All Terrain, Htd Seats, Rem Start, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5469911
  2. 5469911
  3. 5469911
  4. 5469911
Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5469911
  • Stock #: 20-218A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC3GG289967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 53,278 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Certified.GM Certified Details: * $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * 150+ Point Inspection * 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection *Plan Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Sierra 1500 SLE, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Blue, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. *This Sierra 1500 SLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE Sierra 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2016 Ford Focus SE- ...
 76,642 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 Komfort...
 41,465 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Titan XD...
 19,535 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory