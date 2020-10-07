+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Extended Cab, EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display DIC, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Manual Outside Mirrors, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Heavy Duty Suspension, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Diagonal Colour Display, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Sierra Convenience Package, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Wheels: 17" x 8" Painted Steel.This Sierra 1500 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC Sierra 1500 EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
