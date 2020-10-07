Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

99,446 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

- Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera, New Tires

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

- Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6022746
  Stock #: 20-706A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,446 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Extended Cab, EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display DIC, 3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Manual Outside Mirrors, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, Heavy Duty Suspension, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Diagonal Colour Display, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Sierra Convenience Package, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Wheels: 17" x 8" Painted Steel.This Sierra 1500 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC Sierra 1500 EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

